India-US trade deal will be win-win situation for both countries, says Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal on Saturday said that India-US trade deal will be a win-win situation for both the countries.

"...Negotiation is successful only when it's win-win on both sides. But we've to ensure that win-win is something, our people can benefit with...I assure you negotiations are in extremely positive approach..." said Goyal on Saturday during the Global Business Summit.

Goyal had last month said that India is aiming to eliminate poverty in the next five years to ensure a good quality of life to every household of the country.

"India is poised to be amongst the top 3 economies of the world and our rightful place will be when we achieve for our people a USD 30,000-40,000 per capita income level. Five years from now, we want to make sure that poverty is completely eliminated from India and every home has a decent quality of life," said Goyal while speaking at the "US-India Forum: Partners for Growth" conference. (ANI)

