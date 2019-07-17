India, Uzbekistan exchange views on combating terror financing

New Delhi [India], July 17 (ANI): India and Uzbekistan exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges including combating terror financing during the eighth meeting of India-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Counter-Terrorism here on July 16.

The meeting was co-chaired by Mahaveer Singhvi, the Ministry of External Affairs' Joint Secretary for Counter-Terrorism and Ambassador Farhod Azriev of Uzbekistan.

"The Joint Working Group reviewed threats posed by terrorist groups worldwide and in their respective regions including cross border terrorism," an official press release stated.

The two sides exchanged views on current counter-terrorism challenges including countering radicalisation, combating the financing of terrorism, preventing the use of the internet for terrorist purposes and returnee foreign terrorist fighters.

They also deliberated upon measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the sphere of counter-terrorism through information sharing, mutual capacity building and sharing of best practices. Cooperation in multilateral fora including UN, SCO-RATS and EAG was also discussed.

The next meeting of the Joint Working Group will be held in Uzbekistan "on a mutually convenient date." (ANI)

