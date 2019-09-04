Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (fiel pic)
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (fiel pic)

India wants peaceful relations but not at cost of interfere in internal affairs: Naidu

ANI | Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:37 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday asserted that India believed in peaceful relations with all countries, including Pakistan provided that it did not interfere in "our internal affairs".
He also called upon the world community to work together to completely root out terrorism and promote a peaceful global order.
He was speaking at the valedictory session of a national conference on 'India-Africa Partnership in a Changing Global Order--Priorities, Prospects and Challenges', organized by the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA).
"Terrorism is the enemy of humanity and must be eliminated," he said while observing that peace was a prerequisite for progress.
Naidu asserted that India believed in peaceful relations with all countries, including one of its neighbors provided they did not interfere in the internal affairs of the country.
The Vice President also called for enlarging and democratizing the United Nations Security Council, while pointing out that India represented one-sixth of the global population.
"India and Africa have common interests in issues such as UN Security Council reforms, counter-terrorism, peacekeeping, and cybersecurity," he said.
He said that India would stand with Africa for a just, representative and democratic global order to provide a voice for one-third of the humanity that lives in Africa and India.
Saying that India and African nations have always been natural partners in civilization, culture, and progress, the Vice President said that they were forged by a strong bond of long traditions of friendship, civilizational contacts, historical goodwill, shared experiences, mutuality of worldviews and interests.
"Africa's support played a decisive role in making the Non- Aligned Movement initiated by India, Yugoslavia, and Egypt into a powerful voice of the developing world," he said.
"The sense of solidarity and unity formed during the Cold War days continues to drive the India-Africa relations to this date," he added.
Opining that there was a greater scope for India Africa business cooperation, the Vice President said that Africa became an important trade and investment partner for the country with USD 62.66 billion bilateral trade in 2017 - 2018.
With cumulative investments in Africa amounting to US$54 billion, he said that India was the fourth-largest investor in Africa and expressed hope that there was scope to explore for more opportunities.
Stating that India Africa development partnership model seeks mutual benefits through a consultative process, he said that it was responsive to the needs and priorities of African countries.
"Both India and Africa have vital stakes in each other's progress, peace, and prosperity," he said.
The Vice President said that India's development initiatives including capacity building and human resource development under ITEC, Lines of Credit and Grant Assistance to Africa made it a close partner of Africa in its socio-economic transformation. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:26 IST

Punjab: 23 dead, 27 injured in Gurdaspur fire

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): 23 people have lost their lives while 27 people have suffered injuries in the fire that occurred at a crackers factory in Batala here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:24 IST

Rajasthan CM to personally meet SPs, IGs tomorrow

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): With an aim to disseminate the government's message on law and order to grassroots, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will meet every SP and IG in person here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:23 IST

RBI makes it mandatory for banks to link retail and MSME loans...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday issued a circular making it mandatory for banks to link all new floating rate personal or retail loans and floating rate loans to micro, small and medium enterprises to an external benchmark.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:21 IST

Most telephone exchanges to be functional tonight across Valley:...

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Srinagar District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary on Wednesday evening informed that most telephone exchanges will be made functional by tonight across the Valley here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 22:09 IST

Need to create a pool of competent investigators: CBI Director

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): There is a need to create a pool of competent investigators, digital forensic analysts, prosecutors and judicial officers who are digitally aware, said Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) director RK Shukla here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:54 IST

Kashmir Times editor files additional affidavit in SC over...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Anuradha Bhasin, the executive editor of Kashmir Times, who had recently challenged the restriction on working journalists in the Kashmir valley in the wake of the revocation of its special status, on Wednesday filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:45 IST

Batala firecracker factory explosion: Rahul expresses...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed condolences to families of 19 workers who died in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Punjab's Batala.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:38 IST

2 aspiring pilots indulge in unfair means, barred from appearing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): An aspiring pilot was barred for the lifetime while another for two years from appearing in the pilots' license examination after they were found indulging in unfair means during the examination conducted in July, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said o

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:30 IST

Judge confined, tortured in MP, claims Kailash Vijayvargiya

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed that a sessions court judge was confined and tortured inside his own residence in Umariya district here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:24 IST

Haryana: Class IX student from Mahendergarh to witness...

Mahendergarh (Haryana) [India] Sept 4 (ANI): Garima Sharma, a class IX student of Kendriya Vidyalaya school here has been selected to watch the landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the surface of the moon, along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:22 IST

President Kovind condoles loss of lives in Batala firecracker...

New Delhi [India], Sept 4 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of 19 workers in the explosion at a firecracker factory in Batala, Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Sep 04, 2019 21:21 IST

Goa: Digambar Kamat refutes allegations levelled by Sports Minister

Panjim (Goa) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Refuting allegations levelled by Sports Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar regarding postponement of National Games in 2011, Leader of Opposition and Margao MLA Digambar Kamat on Wednesday said that the BJP leader's statement is 'contempt" of Goa Legislative Assembly.

Read More
iocl