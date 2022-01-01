India welcomes New Year amid night curfew in several cities to prevent COVID-19 spread

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): India welcomed the New Year amid the Coronavirus pandemic in 2022.

With night curfew in place, streets of several cities and towns wore a deserted look post 10 pm.

In the national capital, on the New Year's eve on Friday night, Delhi Police made announcements in Connaught Place asking people to go home before night curfew kicks in (from 10 pm to 5 am).

Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Deepak Yadav said, "We started imposing restrictions post 7 pm in Connaught Place and markets were closed by 8 pm. Only some restaurants have permission to stay open till 10 pm. The staff has been directed to take actions in case of unreasonable movement during night curfew or drink and drive cases."

In Odisha, night patrolling is underway in Bhubaneswar as New Year celebrations have been restricted including a ban on social gatherings till January 2, as per the government's order. Odisha government on December 24 announced restrictions on religious festivals, festivities and functions from December 25, 2021 to January 2, 2022.



In Jharkhand, Ranchi Senior Superintendent of Police, Surendra Kumar distributed sweets to police personnel on night patrolling to mark #NewYear2022. "I wish everyone a prosperous year ahead. Tight security arrangements have been made for tonight," he said to ANI.



Similarly, police personnel patrolling during the night distributed sweets to mark the New Year near Anna flyover in Tamil Nadu's Chennai.

Amidst a strict night curfew and government guidelines to keep a check on the rising number of COVID-19 infections, people in places like Goa, Rajasthan among others chose to party while flouting COVID-19 rules like maintaining social distancing and wearing masks in public places.



A woman celebrating New Year at Gulmohar Garden in Jaipur, Rajasthan told ANI, "I have come here with my family and friends to celebrate New Year. It am enjoying partying here."

"Food stalls and DJs have been put here. I am enjoying celebrating here with my family and friends," said another woman.

Meanwhile, Golden Temple in Amritsar was lit up to mark the occasion of New Year.



Countries around the world have begun welcoming the New Year 2022. Various nations including Australia, North Korea and New Zealand have started embracing 2022 with New Year celebrations. (ANI)

