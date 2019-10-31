Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey during a seminar at Kamineni Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Photo/ANI
India will be a non-TB country by 2025: Ashwini Choubey

ANI | Updated: Oct 31, 2019 05:45 IST

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey has asserted that India will be a non-TB country by 2025.
Choubey made a statement while attending a seminar on the eradication of tuberculosis (TB) organised at a Hyderabad-based hospital on Wednesday.
Choubey was the chief guest at the event while Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender was the guest of honour.
During the function, Choubey inaugurated a poster exhibition stall designed by students from Kamineni Medical College.
Speaking on the occasion, Rajender said, "Many people die from TB every year in Telangana. We will work towards eradicating TB before 2025."
TB Respiratory Section Heads Dr Subhakar said that the hospital has a free TB centre which has been operational in the past few years.
"The TB centre is providing free treatment to patients. We want every TB patient to take advantage of this opportunity," he said. (ANI)

