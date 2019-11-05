Union Minister Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal

India will be open to discussions on RCEP if demands met, trade deficit balanced: Piyush Goyal

ANI | Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:01 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A day after India decided not to join Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that the country will be open to further discussion if its demands are met and the trade deficit is balanced.
"If all our demands are met and our trade deficit is balanced, we will open to further discussions. But for now, staying out of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) is the final decision," Goyal told the media here.
India on Monday decided not to join RCEP agreement as its key concerns were not addressed.
The key issues behind India's decision included inadequate protection against import surge, insufficient differential with China, possible circumvention of rules of origin, keeping the base year as 2014 and no credible assurances on market access and non-tariff barriers.
RCEP is proposed free trade agreement (FTA) between the ten member states of ASEAN and FTA partners. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:16 IST

Imperative to restore trust between policemen, lawyers: Delhi L-G

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal was on Tuesday briefed about the situation and the orders by Delhi High Court on a clash that broke out between cops and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court complex in the national capital on November 2.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:15 IST

Tis Hazari clash: Central IPS Association condemns attacks on...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): A general body meeting of the Central IPS Association (CIPSA) held on Tuesday including IPS officers representing several state cadres passed a resolution condemning the attack on Delhi Police personnel in various court complexes in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:11 IST

1,200 Indian, 500 US soldiers, sailors, airmen to take part in...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 1,200 Indian and 500 US soldiers, sailors and airmen will take part in the first-ever Tri-Services India-US Military Exercise called 'Tiger Triumph' scheduled to be held between November 13 and 21 near Visakhapatnam and Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:04 IST

Kerala: CPI submits report to CM on Naxal killings in Palakkad,...

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): CPI on Tuesday submitted a status assessment report on Naxal killings that took place in Palakkad district last week, to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and stated that 'it was a fake encounter'.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 23:03 IST

Odd-Even scheme: 384 challans issued till afternoon on Day 2

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that as many as 384 challans were issued till afternoon on the second day of the Odd-Even scheme rolled out by the Delhi government in a bid to reduce air pollution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:59 IST

We should lead by example: Senior advocate Vikas Pahwa urges...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As lawyers and police officials continue their protest against the clash that went down at Tis Hazari court premises on Saturday, senior advocate Vikas Pahwa has urged the protesting lawyers to maintain calm and lead by example.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:58 IST

Citizens' protest at India Gate against air pollution in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Hundreds of people on Tuesday evening gathered at India Gate in the national capital to carry out a 'citizens' protest' against the severe air pollution and alleged 'government inaction' over the matter.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:56 IST

Posters hailing Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pak PM for Kartarpur...

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Posters hailing former Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan surfaced in Amritsar on Tuesday describing them as "real heroes" of Kartarpur corridor.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:53 IST

Cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat arrested in KPL match-fixing case

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Karnataka Police have arrested cricketer Nishanth Singh Shekawat in connection with the alleged Karnataka Premier League match-fixing case.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:48 IST

Visakhapatnam: 6 Bangladesh nationals, 10 others apprehended...

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 5 (ANI): As many as 16 people, including six Bangladesh nationals, were apprehended from Visakhapatnam Railway Station here for travelling without authentic identity proofs.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:38 IST

History of Sikh community is tale of valour, sacrifice: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday attended Gurbani Gayan to mark the concluding event of year-long celebrations of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 05, 2019 22:34 IST

Cyclone Maha 'very likely' to cross Gujarat coast between Diu,...

New Delhi [India], Nov 5 (ANI): Cyclonic storm 'Maha' is "very likely" to cross the Gujarat coast between Diu and Porbandar in the early hours on November 7, said National Emergency Response Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs.

Read More
iocl