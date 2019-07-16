India will be US$5 trillion economy by 2025: Piyush Goyal

London [UK], July 16 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal has voiced his confidence by saying that India will be a US$5 trillion economy by 2025 and the Centre is well poised towards achieving the target.

"I am very confident that by 2025 we will be a US$5 trillion economy. We are well poised towards achieving that, focused on different aspects of the economy which will take us there," the Union Minister said on Monday at UK-India Joint Economic and Trade Committee meeting in London.

He added, "We have opened up opportunities for single-brand retail and are easing some detrimental clauses of our policy in next few weeks which will help single brand retail come in a bigger way to our country."

Commerce and Industry and Railways Minister Goyal further said that the Centre has restrictions on multi-brand retail and have requested companies around the world to respect Indian sensitivities on restrictions of foreign investment and multi-brand retail.

"Particularly e-commerce companies coming to India would have to ensure that they stay within the letter and spirit of the law when it comes to multi-brand retail and our policies around that," he said.

Goyal, is on a three-day visit to the UK to attend the India Day conclave. (ANI)

