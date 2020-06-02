India will definitely get its growth back: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that India has put behind the coronavirus-led lockdown and entered the 'Phase 1 Unlock' in a bid to stabilise economic growth.

"India will definitely get its growth back. I trust India's capability and crisis management. I also trust India's talent, technology, innovation and intellect. I have full faith farmers, SMEs, entrepreneurs and industry leaders. That's why I am saying yes, we will get our growth back," the Prime Minister said while addressing the 125th Annual Session of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

While addressing the event through video conference, he said that online events are becoming a new normal during coronavirus.

"During coronavirus, online events are becoming a new normal. This is man's biggest power that he finds new ways to come out of a difficult situation. On the one hand, we have to take hard steps to combat coronavirus and on the other hand, we have to take care of the economy. We have to save the lives of citizens as well as stabilising and speeding up of the economy," he said.

After Unlock-1 has been announced, this is the Prime Minister's first major speech on aspects relating to the Indian economy. (ANI)