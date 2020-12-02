India will drive growth in global energy demand: Dharmendra Pradhan

New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): India will drive the growth in global energy demand and an indigenous pathway has been laid to meet growing energy needs, said Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Wednesday.

While addressing the 'Vision 2030 for oil and gas sector for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat' webinar, Pradhan also spoke about the transformative shift in India's oil and gas sector and its stride towards greater self-reliance.

"India will drive the growth in global energy demand. We have laid out an indigenous pathway to meet the growing energy needs while ensuring energy sustainability and self-reliance. Also, spoke about India's stride towards a gas-based economy, policy reforms in the hydrocarbon sector, leveraging technology to develop new & renewable forms of energy. Ensuring clean fuel for our citizens will not only create a greener society but also drive greater self-reliance," the Union Minister tweeted.

He further said that the days of monopoly were gone and with new policy reforms, a new wave of growth was expected in the country.

"The days of monopoly is gone. With policy reforms, new business models, level-playing field, greater involvement of startups, diversification of energy sources, India is set to ride the next wave of growth meeting the aspirations of its citizens," Pradhan said. (ANI)