India will emerge again as a favourite tourist destination after COVID-19 phase: Tourism Minister

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): Union Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on has said that the country will pick up speed in the tourism sector after situation created COVID-19 becomes normal.

Addressing a Brainstorming Session on 'Promotion of Incredible India - Post Covid-19' in the national capital, the minister said that people were positive and ready to explore the beauty of the country with all precautions.

"India will pick up the speed in the tourism sector again once the situation gets normal. We all should be prepared for the post-COVID-19 world, where we can serve tourists a better and safe environment to enhance their travel experiences. People are very positive and ready to explore the beauty of India with all precautions. We should create an environment where they could trust us during this pandemic," the minister said.

"We should focus on our domestic tourism, as now those Indians who were earlier planning to visit foreign destinations will visit only domestic destinations. This will give strength to our tourism industry," he added.

It was the first physical interaction organised by the ministry with stakeholders following all Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) and COVID-19 norms of social distancing. (ANI)

