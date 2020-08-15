India will move forward on development path with able leadership, people's determination: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], Aug 15 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has expressed confidence that India will move forward on the path of progress and development with able leadership and the determination of the people of the country.

On the occasion of the 74th Independence Day, Birla unfurled the national flag and inspected a guard of honour at his residence in New Delhi.

"Today we remember the brave martyrs whose sacrifices led us to our cherished independence and hoped that with the resolve of New India, the nation shall continue to progress ahead on the path to inclusive development. I am confident that India will move forward on the path of progress and development with able leadership and the determination of the people of the country," he said.

Speaking about the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Birla said, "Today, the people have responded wholeheartedly to the resolution of Atmanirbhar Bharat at the call of the Prime Minister. The country is moving towards self-reliant India. India will become an export-led economy in the times to come."

Birla made it clear that India wants peace with all its neighbours. While refuting expansionism, he said that "Development-oriented policy, and not expansionism, should guide the world."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the tricolour from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 74th Independence Day. (ANI)

