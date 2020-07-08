India will not tolerate Chinese aggression: Harish Rawat

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat on Tuesday said that India will not tolerate Chinese aggression and the ill practices they have been carrying out of capturing territories.

While speaking to media, Rawat said that China should mend its ways and should refrain from seizing the territories of other countries.

"It is good that China is now involved in the disengagement process along the Line of Actual Control in the Eastern Ladakh sector," he said.

The disengagement process between armies of India and China at friction points Hot Springs and Gogra began on Monday and is expected to be completed at both locations in next few days, said Indian Army sources.

The Chinese Army had started dismantling its structures since yesterday, the sources said.

The Army sources further added, under the mutual disengagement, both sides will disengage and move back by 1-1.5 km from the friction points.



After the disengagement process is completed, the two Armies are likely to hold further talks to take the process further.

Rawat further said that the state government has failed in containing coronavirus and Congressmen helped people amid the crisis.

He said that the Congress party will launch a protest against the government in the coming days. (ANI)

