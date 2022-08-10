India will prosper if we respect our women, says Justice Pratibha Singh

New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): India will prosper if we respect our women, said Justice Pratibha M Singh of Delhi High Court on Wednesday. She referred to saying of Gurbani, giving her inaugural address at an event organised by FICCI 's WISE council.

While addressing women participants and women entrepreneurs during the program "Facing the Unseen barriers: Addressing Challenges faced by women in Science, Technology, Entrepreneurship and Mathematics (STEM), Justice Singh said, "Indian women are doing good in STEM."

She also shared some data which shows that in India STEM graduates are 43 per cent, US 34 per cent, 38 per cent in the UK, 27 per cent in Germany and 32 per cent in France. "India is 43 per cent which shows we are educating our girls well."

Justice Singh also said that our scriptures and ancestors know how to respect women.

"It is also written in our scriptures that where women are respected, all the good things there." She also referred to the verses from Manusmriti saying "Yatra Nari Pujyante Tatra Devta...".

"We are a blessed lot of women in India," she said.

She said from her personal experience that women are most respected in Asian countries.



While sharing her experience in the legal field justice Singh said that earlier there was a taboo that women lawyers are not good homemakers as they may keep arguing all the time with their husbands. Now things have been changing. I can say that women lawyers are the best wives as they know the working and outcome of the court proceedings.

Justice Singh said that now we have 12 woman judges in the Delhi High court. There are a lot of opportunities in law for women. We encourage them to come to join law and litigate.

She also said that women never should seek sympathy from anyone by showing the problems like my child not well. Simply say have some personal difficulty.

Justice Pratibha M Singh also emphasized the need and benefits of joint family culture. She said the joint family is the way to go. It is a well-established practice in Indian society. A nuclear family is not much beneficial for women.

"In a joint family, we have a larger support system. There are fathers, uncles and other elders who admire their women in their achievements. They know how to respect their women," she said.

On this occasion, the WISE (Woman in Science and Entrepreneurship) logo was also released by Justice Singh and other dignitaries.

During her keynote address Vibha Dhawan, Director General TERI, discuss the role women play in Science. "She said there is no subject in which we can't excel. Girls are excelling the boys every year."

At the beginning of the programme Anand Iyer, chairperson of WISE focused on the need for a support system for women. (ANI)

