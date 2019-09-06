Vice President  M Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)
Vice President  M Venkaiah Naidu addressing a gathering in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI)

India will retaliate with befitting, unforgettable reply to attackers: Venkaiah Naidu

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:49 IST

New Delhi (India), September 6 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday said that if an attack is carried out against India it will be met with a befitting reply which perpetrators won't be able to forget for the rest of their lives.
"India has never attacked any country and has remained firm in its stance for peace despite grave provocations. However, if anyone dares to attack India then attackers will get a befitting reply which they will not be able to forget for the rest of their lives," Naidu said.
He asserted that India believes that the entire world is one family with no reason to quarrel with other countries. "Due to this philosophy, India has never attacked another country," the Vice President said.
He was speaking at a function here after releasing the second edition of books "Loktantra Ke Swar" and "The Republican Ethic", a compilation of 95 speeches delivered by the President Ram Nath Kovind during his second year in office.
Naidu, without taking Pakistan's name, said this has to be understood by all including the people who are provocating.
The Vice President remarks came at a time when Pakistan has been targeting India after Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir.
Naidu said that the speeches of the President represent the vision, aspirations and ethos of the country, representing the contours of a New India.

"The books are a collection of nuggets of his wisdom and visionary world view," he said terming the books as a testament of faith in the strength of India.
Union Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot, who was also present at the event, said the President has dedicated his life for social justice, which is reflected in the speeches presented in the books.
He said that Ram Nath Kovind is "People's President" and talked about his life and the challenges faced by him.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar was also present at the event.
Lauding the efforts of Publications Division for publishing the books, the Union Minister said, "Books will be available for purchase on all e-platforms like Kindle and App Store in order to meet the demands especially of readers preferring to read books in e-mode." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:29 IST

IIT Bombay students thrilled about Chandrayaan-2 landing

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): As India and the world awaits the soft-landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the lunar surface on Saturday, students from Aerospace Engineering Department of IIT Bombay are thrilled about the event.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:27 IST

Chandrayaan 2 is indigenous mission, milestone: Ex-ISRO scientist

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 is an independent and indigenous mission as all technologies were created by Indian scientists, former ISRO scientist Ravi Gupta said on Friday said and noted that landing on the moon will be a historic achievement.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:22 IST

After two-year struggle, Odisha conjoined twins to return home

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The twins, whose conjoined heads were separated here at the All India Institute of Medical Science, will move for their hometown in Odisha today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:14 IST

Delhi Police arrests rape accused from Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A team of Delhi Police has arrested one man, who is accused of rape and criminal intimidation, from Giridih district of Jharkhand.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:11 IST

Another IAS officer quits service

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): In yet another high-profile resignation by a bureaucrat, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner S Sasikanth Senthil on Friday quit the civil service saying "it is unethical for him to continue when fundamental building blocks of democracy are being com

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:08 IST

Telangana: Two groups of TDP clashed with each other

Warangal (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Two groups of N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Friday got indulged in a brawl at the party office located in Hanamkonda town of Warangal district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 15:07 IST

Union Minister Reddy to flag-off Porbandar to Delhi cycle...

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): To mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a 2000 kilometre long cycle expedition will be flagged off by Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy from Chowpatty Ground in Porbandar on Saturday morning.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:53 IST

Congress delegation fails to meet Chidambaram at Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A delegation of the Congress party on Friday went to Tihar Jail to meet former Finance Minister P Chidambaram but it was not allowed to meet him as the allotted time was over.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:51 IST

CM Kejriwal thanks Centre for efforts to combat pollution in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday thanked the Central government for its efforts to curb pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:47 IST

If you bless me with votes, I'll give good governance for next 5...

Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): "If you bless me with your votes, I will give you good governance for the next five years," Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said while conducting 'Jan Aashirwad Yatra' in Fatehabad district.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:36 IST

Pollution in Delhi down by 25 per cent in last three years: Delhi CM

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that pollution in Delhi has gone down by 25 per cent in the last three years, opposite to the trend in the rest of the cities in the country and the world.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 14:34 IST

Batala factory blast: Punjab CM visits injured at hospital,...

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday met the people, who were injured in the fire that broke out in a fire-crackers factory in Batala, Gurdaspur district.

Read More
iocl