"India will soon become global hub of medical tourism," says Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya

Ahmednagar (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated multiple health infrastructure projects at an event in Ahmednagar. The projects include three Primary Health Care Centres in Ahmednagar which were inaugurated virtually and Dr Vikhe Patil Cancer Centre and Dr Vikhe Patil Nuclear Medicine Centre.

Dr Mandviya said, "India is progressing towards a healthy and prosperous future through investments in health infrastructure."

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the construction of the main building & staff quarters of the Ralegan Siddhi Primary Health Care Centre(PHC). The PHC complex will be built at a projected cost of Rs.702 lakhs. The Health Minister also inaugurated the construction of the main building and staff quarters of the PHC in Kharda, which is built at a projected cost of Rs.560 lakhs and the main building of the PHC in Padhegaon, which is constructed at a projected cost of over Rs.214 lakhs.

The Dr Vikhe Patil Cancer Centre and Dr Vikhe Patil Nuclear Medicine Centres were also inaugurated by Union Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya. Equipped with modern facilities the centres aims to provide comprehensive treatment to patients.

Speaking at the event, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said, "the country was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Government has linked health with development, as only a healthy citizenry can contribute towards national development," he added. The Union Health Minister noted, "The focus needs to be on wellness and treatment. We must ensure that our people do not fall sick in the first place. This is why our Govt. has been focusing on Health and Wellness Centres".





Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya also noted how any policy should be forward-looking. The Government is not only building more medical facilities but also increasing the number of medical colleges and the number of MBBS seats.

The Minister added, "by the time the nation's youth graduate from Medical Colleges, the country will have transformed into a medical tourism hub, providing treatment to patients from all over the world. The cornerstone of India's worldview has been to seek the welfare of all."

Speaking on the Government of India's research policy, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya added, "around 3 out of every 10 scientists and research scholars around the globe are Indian. The Government's research policy encourages and supports talented youth who wish to pursue innovative research projects regardless of whether they are from a private institution or a public one. India aims to be a leader in innovation and research."

Addressing the gathering virtually, Padma Bhushan Anna Hazare thanked the Government of India for developing the Health Infrastructure of Ahmednagar, including the village of Ralegan Siddhi. Dr Sujay Vikhe Patil, Member of Parliament, Ahmednagar and Trustee Dr Vithalrao Vikhe Patil Foundation, observed that in the past two years projects worth Rs.1347 Lakhs has been completed in Ahmednagar district under National Health Mission. He also listed a slew of health infrastructure projects worth over Rs.47 Crores projected to be completed within a year in the district.

Also present at the event were Dr Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Maharashtra Minister for Revenue, Animal Husbandry and Dairy Development, Dr Sadashiv Lokhande, Member of Parliament from Shirdi Constituency and others. (ANI)

