India will soon cross 100 cr mark in COVID-19 vaccination, says Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday said that India will soon be administering over 100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses in the coming days, adding that the achievement will be a pride for the country.

Speaking to ANI, Mandaviya said, "So far we have administered over 95 crores doses of COVID-19 vaccine and 73 per cent of the beneficiaries who are above 18 years are vaccinated. Second Doses are also being administered rapidly."

"100 crore vaccines will be administered in the coming days, which will be an achievement for the country. It will be a matter of pride for us," he added.

The nationwide vaccination drive started in India on January 16 with the healthcare workers (HCWs) and the frontline workers getting inoculated in the first phase.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1.

The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1. (ANI)