India will start receiving first batch of S-400 by 2021: FSMTC Deputy Director

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Drozhov, Head of the Russian delegation at DefExpo and Deputy Director, Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSMTC) said that India will start receiving the first batch of S-400 air Defence Missile by the end of 2021.

"India will start receiving the first batch of S-400 air Defence Missile systems by the end of 2021. We will start training Indian officials at that time," he told ANI.

India signed a USD 5.43-billion deal with Russia for the purchase of five S-400 systems during the 19th India-Russia Annual Bilateral Summit in New Delhi on October 5, 2018, for long-term security needs.

Moscow diplomat Roman Babushkin said last month that Russia will deliver five S-400 air defence systems to India by 2025.

"We will give five S-400 missiles defence system (to India) by 2025. Russia is possessing one of the world's best defence system and it would serve well for Indian security," he had said.

Former Indian Air Force Chief BS Dhanoa had termed the S-400 air defence system as a "game-changer". (ANI)

