India wins vote to host Interpol General Assembly in 2022

New Delhi [India], Oct 19 (ANI): India on Friday successfully won the vote to host the Interpol General Assembly in the national capital in 2022, as part of the platinum jubilee celebrations of its independence.

According to Home Ministry, Home Minister Amit Shah had on August 30 this year proposed hosting the Interpol General Assembly here.

The invitation was extended when Jurgen Stock, Secretary-General, Interpol, called on Shah in New Delhi.

"India has won the vote for hosting 91st General Assembly in India in the year 2022, as part of celebrations of the 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence," said the Home Ministry.

CBI Director Rishi Kumar Shukla had proposed India's candidature in his brief address at the ongoing 88th Interpol General Assembly at Santiago in Chile. An overwhelming majority voted in favour of India's proposal to host the event.

Interpol is an international organisation with 194 member states and 100 years of experience of international cooperation in Policing. Interpol's 17 databases house 90 million records.

With its secure global data communication channel (I-24/7), Incident Response Teams, Command and Control Centre, a worldwide network of NCBs, Interpolis uniquely placed to assist LEAs of member countries. (ANI)

