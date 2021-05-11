India witnesses decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases for first time after 2 months: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): A net decline of 30,016 COVID-19 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours for the first time after 61 days, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Tuesday.

Also, after 61 days, the new recoveries outnumber the new cases seen in the last 24 hours.

The health ministry said that India's total active caseload has dipped to 37,15,221 today and it now comprises 16.16 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

3,29,942 new cases were registered in the last 24 hours out of which Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 39,305 followed by Maharashtra with 37,236 while Tamil Nadu reported 28,978 new cases.

As per health ministry data, ten states-- Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi reported 69.88 per cent of the new cases in the last 24 hours.

"Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar cumulatively account for 82.68 per cent of India's total active cases," it said.

Also, with 3,56,082 new recoveries in the last 24 hours, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,90,27,304 today and the national recovery rate is 82.75 per cent .

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar and Gujarat account for 72.28 per cent of the new recoveries.



Moreover, with 3,876 new deaths in the last 24 hours, the national mortality rate currently stands at 1.09 per cent.

Ten states account for 73.09 per cent of the new deaths whereas Karnataka saw the maximum casualties (596) followed by Maharashtra with 549 daily deaths.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has exceeded 17.27 crore today.

A total of 17,27,10,066 vaccine doses have been administered through 25,15,519sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today and more than 25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-115 of the vaccination drive (May 10, 2021), 25,03,756 vaccine doses were given. Across 18,542 sessions, 10,75,948 beneficiaries were vaccinated for 1st dose and 14,27,808 beneficiaries received their 2nd dose of vaccine.

"These include 95,64,242 HCWs who have taken the 1st dose and 65,05,744 HCWs who have taken the 2nddose, 1,40,54,058 FLWs (1stdose), 78,53,514 FLWs (2nddose), 25,59,339 beneficiaries under 18-45 age group (1stdose), 5,55,10,630 (1stdose) and 71,95,632 (2nd dose) beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years.5,38,06,205 1stdose beneficiaries and 1,56,60,702 2nd dose beneficiaries of more than 60 years old," it added.

Ten states-- Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Bihar and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.7 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country.

"5,24,731 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 25,59,339 across 30 States/UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive," the ministry further said.

The ministry said that 8,900 oxygen concentrators, 5,043 oxygen cylinders, 18 oxygen generation plants, 5,698 ventilators/ Bi PAP and more than 3.4 lakh Remdesivir vials received as part of global aid to India have been delivered and dispatched to states and UTs to strengthen and supplement their COVID response, so far. (ANI)

