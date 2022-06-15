India witnesses new high in daily COVID tally with 8,822 new infections

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): India on Wednesday witnessed a new spike in its daily COVID-19 cases with the country reporting 8,822 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry.

The country logged 6,594 fresh infections on Tuesday, around 18 per cent lesser as compared to Monday with 8,084 COVID-19 cases.

With these fresh cases today, the active caseload has gone up to 53,637 in India, which accounts for 0.12 per cent of the total caseload, the ministry said.

A total of 5,718 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 4,26,67,088. In India, the recovery rate is 98.66 per cent.



The daily positivity rate is at 2 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is at 2.35 per cent.

As many as 85.58 crore COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country, with 4,40,278 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, India's vaccination has breached the 195.5 crore dose mark under that nationwide COVID vaccination program. This has been achieved through 2,51,27,455 sessions.

COVID-19 vaccination for the age group 12-14 years was started on 16 March 2022. So far, more than 3.53 crore (3,53,38,654) adolescents have been administered the first dose of the COVID vaccine.

More than 193.53 crores (1,93,53,58,865) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far, out of which, over 13.40 crore (13,40,04,935) balance and unutilized doses are still available with them. (ANI)

