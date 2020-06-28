India witnesses record surge of 19,906 COVID-19 cases, total count crosses 5.28 lakh

New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): With the highest single-day spike of 19,906 COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's coronavirus count mounts to 5,28,859 on Sunday, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Further, there are 2,03,051 active cases and all are under medical supervision. While there are 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated patients. The death toll has risen up to 16,095 in the country with 410 persons succumbing to the lethal infection in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra with 1,59,133 cases continues to be the worst-affected state in the country. Out of it, 67,615 are active cases while 84,245 patients have been cured and discharged in the state so far. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 7,273 in the state.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the state government will inaugurate a centre for plasma therapy on Monday following which Maharashtra is likely to become the biggest state to conduct plasma therapy on a large scale.

On the other hand, the number of confirmed cases in Tamil Nadu stood at 82,275 after 3,940 cases were reported on Sunday. The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the State include 45,537 discharged, 35,656 active cases and 1,079 deaths, State Health Department informed.

The national capital is the third-worst affected by the infection in the country with the count reaching 83,077 today. A total of 2889 new COVID-19 positive cases and 65 deaths were reported on Sunday. Total number of cases includes 27,847 active cases, 52,607 recovered/discharged/migrated cases and 2623 deaths, said Delhi Government.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has said that the government has taken steps to ramp up infrastructure and prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the national capital and 30,000 beds will be available by the end of this month. In an interview with ANI, Shah said that there was no community transmission of the disease in the national capital.

In the last 24 hours, 606 new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Uttar Pradesh, while there are 6,679 active cases, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad while addressing a press briefing. A total of 14,808 patients have been discharged so far and 660 patients have succumbed to the infection, said Prasad.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Himachal Pradesh stood at 902 including 367 active cases, 515 recoveries and 7 deaths, stated State Health Department on Sunday.

While 572 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in West Bengal with 404 recoveries, and 10 deaths. The total number of positive cases in West Bengal stands at 17,283, informed State Health Department.

In the last 24 hours, 624 COVID-19 positive cases and 19 deaths have been reported in Gujarat. While Uttarakhand reported 32 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,823.

As many as 12 deaths and 813 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer on Sunday. With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours have increased to 813, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 13,098. Out of the total positive cases, 7,021 cases are active. With 401 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reaches 5,908.

Bihar on Sunday reported 138 new COVID-19 positive cases, taking the state's tally of people infected with the virus to 9,117, according to the Bihar Health Department. Bihar government minister Vinod Singh was tested positive for COVID-19 and has been kept under quarantine at a hotel in Katihar.

In the last late 24 hours, 93 persons have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases to 1185. There are 730 active cases and 455 recovered cases in the state, said Government of Manipur. Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Sunday announced the extension of lockdown in the state till July 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday made a special request to children, asking them to interview their grandparents and elders in their house to utilise leisure time during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"You would have seen journalists conducting interviews on TV, you also do a similar kind of interview and record it on the mobile," Prime Minister Modi said during the 66th episode of his monthly-radio programme Mann Ki Baat.

Malls that have been shut for almost three months owning to coronavirus-induced lockdown are set to re-open from July 1 in Gurugram and Faridabad districts, said Haryana government on Sunday.

In the backdrop of COVID-19, the Indian Railways has decided to suspend the regular train services till August 12. However, all 230 Special Trains, which are presently operational and tickets have been booked on or after 21 May 2020 will continue to run as scheduled. (ANI)