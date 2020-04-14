India witnesses sharpest ever spike in COVID-19 cases with 1,463 new infections reported in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): With the sharpest ever increase of 1,463 new positive COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths in the last 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday climbed to 10,815, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The COVID-19 figure includes 9279 active cases, while 1190 patients have been cured and discharged or migrated as of Tuesday. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 353.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Maharashtra with 2337 confirmed cases has the highest number of COVID-19 patients in the country, followed by Delhi (1510) and Tamil Nadu (1173).

Fresh cases on Tuesday were reported from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, among other States and UTs. The highest number of deaths -- 160 -- has also been reported from Maharashtra in the country.

At the regular media briefing on Tuesday, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry, said coronavirus tests are being done in over 220 labs and there are 602 dedicated COVID-19 hospitals having 1,06,719 isolation beds and 12,024 ICU beds across the country.

He said that PM Modi has asked countrymen to support him by following seven things to defeat coronavirus : Take good care of the old and sick person. Follow COVID-19 guidelines, social guidelines. Increase immunity by following tips by Ayush Ministry. Download AarogyaSetu mobile app. Donate and care to poor people. No layoffs. Respect the doctor, nurses, police.

Aggarwal said that the main focus of the government is to break the chain of transmission of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the Finance Ministry informed that over 32 crore people have been given direct cash support of Rs 29,352 crore and 5.29 crore beneficiaries have been given free ration of food grains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package and Ann Yojana amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

In order to provide support to farmers in view of the lockdown, Rs 14, 946 crore have been transferred to 7.4 crore farmers towards first installment of PM Kisan Yojana.

Moreover, Rs 9,930 crore have been disbursed to 19.86 crore women, who are Jan Dhan account holders through DBT and Rs 1,400 crore have been disbursed to about 2.82 crore old age persons, widows, and disabled people under national social assistance programme.

Here's a quick read on the COVID-19 related updates:

1. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced the extension of lockdown till May 3 but hinted at some relaxations post April 20 at places where COVID-19 cases remain under control and no spurt in the cases is reported. He also urged the people to bear with the situation as restrictions were necessary to stop coronavirus pandemic from acquiring monstrous proportions in the country.

2. The Prime Minister informed that till April 20, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions.

3. A total of 223 labs comprising a network of 157 government and 66 private laboratories are conducting a rigorous screening process, according to the MoHFW.

4. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the national capital will fully implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lockdown measures. Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that if three people are found positive for COVID-19 in an area, then that area will be contained and declared as a 'red zone.'

5. The Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL), Hyderabad has added another product to the portfolio of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to combat coronavirus (COVID-19) by developing COVID Sample Collection Kiosk (COVSACK), said the Defence Ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

6. The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has started supply of coveralls conforming to ISO Class 3 exposure standards in the fight against COVID-19 and manufacture of an initial order of 1.10 lakh from HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL) will be completed in 40 days.

7. The Indian Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation informed that rail services and airline operations (domestic and international flights) will remain suspended till May 3.

8. Alcohol production in Haryana has begun at full capacity to ensure a stable supply of the commodity which is used for manufacturing hand sanitisers and that two lakh proof litre is being transported to various states every day, state's Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said. Hand sanitisers are in great demand as the country grapples with coronavirus pandemic.

9. With 71 COVID-19 cases reported from Jaipur, Rajasthan; tally of coronavirus has climbed to 969 on Tuesday. The State government announced that the Jaipur Metro train services will remain suspended till May 3.

10. Uttarakhand government has decided to provide 7.5 kilograms of additional food supplies to each ration card holder from April to June under the state's food distribution programme.

11. The Education Department, Chandigarh Administration has declared that it will announce the results of classes 9 and 11 on April 20. In wake of the extension of the lockdown period, the administration has preponed the summer vacation and re-scheduled it from April 15 to May 14.

12. The Ministry of Labour and Employment has set up 20 control rooms under the Office of Chief Labour Commissioner (CLC) on pan India basis to tackle issues arising out of the COVID-19 crisis. (ANI)