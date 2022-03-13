India witnesses steady decline in COVID-19 cases, reports 3,116 new infections in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): India continues to witness a steady decline in the number of COVID-19 cases as the country reported 3,116 new infections in the last 24 hours, 498 lesser than yesterday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload in the country stands at 38,069.

The daily positivity rate in the country currently is 0.41 per cent while the weekly positivity rate is 0.50 per cent.

As many as 5,559 COVID patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours taking the total number of recoveries to 4,24,37,072 since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

The recovery rate remains at 98.71 per cent.

According to the Ministry, 47 patients succumbed to the virus during this period. The death toll in the country rises to 5,15,850.

As far as the vaccination drive is concerned, 180.13 crore COVID vaccine doses have been administered in the country so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

In the last 24 hours, 20,31,275 vaccine doses were administered taking the total number of vaccine doses administered to 1,80,13,23,547.

According to the ICMR, 7,61,737 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. 77,85,20,151 samples have been tested so far in the country. (ANI)