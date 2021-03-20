India witnesses surge in COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 1,15,14,331

New Delhi [India], March 19 (ANI): With 39,726 new COVID-19 cases recorded in last 24 hours the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331 on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the union health ministry, as many as 39,726 new COVID-19 cases and 20,654 recoveries were reported in India in the last 24 hours.

With the addition of fresh infections, the total cases in the country reached 1,15,14,331, including 2,71,282 active cases and 1,10,83,679 recoveries.

The death toll stands at 1,59,370 including 154 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases and they account for 80.63 per cent of the daily new cases.

Meanwhile, as the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive reached its 63rd day, India has administered more than 4 Crore doses have been administered.

A total of 4,11,55,978 vaccine doses have been given, as per the provisional report till 7 pm today.

Delhi reported 716 new COVID-19 cases, 471 recoveries and four deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Friday evening. This was the highest number of COVID-19 cases which the national capital has reported since the onset of this year.

The total cases have mounted to 6,46,348, including 3,165 active cases and 6,32,230 total recoveries.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 25,681 fresh COVID-19 cases, 14,400 recoveries and 70 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

Out of the new cases reported in Maharashtra, 5,065 cases were recorded in the Pune district.

Uttar Pradesh reported 393 new COVID-19 cases, 123 recoveries and 4 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Gujarat reported 1,415 new COVID-19 cases, 948 recoveries, and four deaths in the last 24 hours.

The state health department said that the total count for the COVID-19 cases in the state increased to 2,83,864. The tally of discharges and deaths stand at 2,73,280 and 4,437 respectively while the active case stands at 6,147.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,140 new COVID19 cases, 556 recoveries and 7 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Andhra Pradesh reported 246 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Friday.

There are 1,909 are active cases in the state.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation on Friday informed that malls and multiplexes here will remain closed on weekends due to the recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases. (ANI)