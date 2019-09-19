India won't discuss Kashmir issue at UN: MEA

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): India will not dwell upon the Kashmir issue at the United Nations General Assembly and instead discuss its contribution on the development, peace, and security fronts as a responsible member of the global body, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

"What Pakistan is going to say is not for me to comment upon. If they wish to dwell upon this issue, they are welcome to do so. Our Prime Minister will focus on what the United Nations General Assembly's high-level segment is meant to focus, which is that as a responsible member of the United Nations, the PM will flag what we are doing for development, for security, for peace, and our expectations and aspirations of other countries," Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said.

"We have several multilateral matters to discuss. One of these is terrorism, though it won't be the focus," he added.

India has maintained that the abrogation of Article 370 that accorded special station to Jammu and Kashmir is its internal matter - a stance which has been supported by several countries, including the SAARC member nations.

Pakistan has said that it will forcefully present the Kashmir issue like never before at the UN General Assembly session next week. (ANI)

