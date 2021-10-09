India would be recognised as a Global Bio-manufacturing Hub by 2025, says Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI): Union Minister of State of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Friday said that India would be recognised as a Global Bio-manufacturing Hub by 2025.

As per a press release by the Ministry of Science and Technology, "India's Bio-Economy is on way to achieve 150-billion-dollar target from the current 70 billion-dollar to contribute effectively to Prime Minister's vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2024-25."

Singh was speaking here after releasing the Genetic Version of Indian rice and chickpea (DNA panArray) developed by the National Institute of Plant Genome Research (NIPGR).



Referring to Prime Minister's 75th Independence Day Speech from Red Fort, the minister said, the roadmap for the next 25 years will be determined by scientific and technological innovations and scientific prowess in all walks of life and called upon young scientists to walk the talk.

He said that the two DNA chips for rice and chickpea, IndRA and IndiCA are the first Pan-Genome genotyping arrays in these two crops and will tap the huge potential of Indian plant biodiversity and genomic diversity towards food and nutritional security of the Nation.

Singh pointed out the various Missions to achieve the Bio-Hub Goal by 2025 like the Mission mode programme in "Germplasm characterisation in major crop species, Developing high yielding, Climate-resilient, Disease resistant and Nutrient-rich crops towards the second green revolution, Applying gene-editing technology for improving crop varieties, One Health Mission on AMR for livestock and zoonotic Diseases, National Nutrition Mission on Fortified and Functional Foods, Phytopharma Mission for development of affordable phytopharmaceutical drugs and Mission on Waste to Value Technologies".

The Minister also inaugurated "NIPGR First Translational Facility Network for Speed Breeding and High Throughput (HTP) Field Phenotyping". Referring to NIPGR's First Translational Facility Network for Speed Breeding and High Throughput (HTP) Field Phenotyping at the campus of Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL), Bulandshahr, UP. (ANI)

