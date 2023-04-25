Indian agencies closely following case of Ex-Navy officers detained in Qatar

New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Indian agencies are closely watching the case of eight ex-Indian Navy officials who have been detained in Qatar on spying charges.

Indian agencies are providing all possible support to the Indians detained there who were working for a middle eastern company in a Qatari defence project, informed sources.

Sources said the Indian citizens who were working with the firm in a private capacity are being charged with spying and there is a possibility of them being "framed" by the Pakistani intelligence agencies, the source added.



The individuals were also in touch with their acquaintances from their former organisation, the sources said.

The months-old case has now been taken up at the highest possible level by the Indian agencies but the Qatari government has not shown any signs of relenting on the issue, they said.

The detained persons include Captains Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Saurabh Vasisht, Commanders Amit Nagpal, Purnendu Tiwari, Sugunakar Pakala, Sanjeev Gupta, and Sailor Ragesh. (ANI)

