Indian Air Force has proved its competency, capability during peace and war: President Kovind

New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, said that the nation is proud of the Indian Air Force (IAF) which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war.

President Kovind further said that he is sure that the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence.

"Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.



Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Indian Air Force (IAF) is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.

On the occasion of Air Force Day, the Indian Air Force is proudly celebrating its 89th anniversary today.

The IAF was established on October 8, 1932, in undivided India which was under colonial rule. It was given the prefix "Royal" by King George VI for its contribution during the Second World War.

The prefix was later dropped in 1950 when India became a republic. (ANI)

