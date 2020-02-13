Indian-American investors meet CM Bhupesh Baghel, show interest to invest in Chhattisgarh

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Feb 13 (ANI): Several Indian-American investors based in San Francisco have shown interest to invest in Chhattisgarh during talks with state's Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel here on Wednesday.

Baghel, who is undertaking a visit to the United States, held a meeting with the businessmen with an aim to attract investment in his home state, according to an official statement.

Among the investors present in the meeting included, BJ Arun, the President of TiE (IndUS Entrepreneurs), a Silicon Valley non-profit association dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship in the Bay Area as well as globally, and Nitin Mehta, co-partner in GreenOaks Capital.

Other investors present at the meeting were -- Sarvajna Dwivedi, Jag Kapoor, Sushant Patnaik, Pallav Sharma, Krishna Yarlagadda and Harshul Asnani, head of Tech Mahindra in the US, the statement said. (ANI)