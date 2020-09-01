Indian Army, Air Force pay tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], August 31 (ANI): Indian Army on Monday paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away earlier in the day.

"General MM Naravane #COAS & all ranks of #IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Shri Pranab Mukherjee, our erstwhile Supreme Commander," Indian Army said in a tweet.

"Indian Air Force pays tribute & conveys heartfelt condolences at passing away of former President of India & Bharat Ratna Shri #PranabMukherjee. Our prayers are with the family at this time of grief," said Indian Air Force in a tweet.

Mukherjee was India's 13th President and was conferred its highest civilian honour.

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain. He was 84.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital in Delhi on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

