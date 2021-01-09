Indian Army apprehends Chinese soldier in Eastern Ladakh

New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Amid the ongoing border tensions, the Indian Army apprehended a Chinese soldier on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) near the south bank of Pangong Tso in Ladakh on Friday, Indian Army said.

The People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier had transgressed across the LAC and was taken into custody by Indian troops deployed in this area, it added.

Troops from both sides are deployed along the LAC since friction erupted last year due to unprecedented mobilisation and forward concentration by Chinese troops.

The PLA soldier is being dealt with as per laid down procedures and circumstances under which he had crossed the LAC and is being investigated, sources said.

Sources said that the Chinese Army has been informed about their soldier in Indian custody. Both sides are in touch over the issue, they added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)