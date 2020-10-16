Indian Army, ASEEM organise Women Cricket Tournament in J-K's Anantnag, assures sponsoring education for best players

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): In order to empower girls in sports activities in South Kashmir, Indian Army 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in collaboration with Pune based ASEEM Foundation organised women's cricket tournament at Sports stadium Dooru Shahabad in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Around four women cricket teams from District Anantnag and district Kulgam participated in this tournament and a large number of spectators, particularly girls, was present to watch the matches in this tournament.

Meanwhile, women cricketers of the district Kulgam and Anantnag appreciated this step taken by Indian Army as it will enhance the sporting skills and will also give them exposure at the local and national level.



"The matches organised by the Indian Army aim at giving chance to the girls who are talented to learn in the academy in Pune where they will be taught by experts. It is a moment of happiness for us," Rubiya Syed, Ranji Trophy player told ANI.

The Dooru Block Development Council (BDC) Chairman Muhammad Iqbal said that such types of tournaments for girls will help in women empowerment in the district.

"I would like to thank 19 RR for organizing the tournament for girls that will help in empowering them in the district. I am very happy that girls from Anantnag and Kulgam are taking part in this event. Now women empowerment in Jammu and Kashmir is visible on the ground," Iqbal said.

Meanwhile, president of ASEEM Foundation Pune Sarang Gosavi assured that whosoever wants to make a career in sports and would play well in this tournament, ASEEM will sponsor education and training of that very player.

"Best players from this tournament will be helped by ASEEM foundation and it will sponsor these best players in their education and sports. I request parents of these talented girls to support them as we are ready to support them," Sarang Gosavi told ANI. (ANI)

