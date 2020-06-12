Indian Army causes heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts across LoC

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): In retaliation to the ceasefire violation from across the Line of Control (LoC), the Indian Army has carried out accurate and effective firing and caused heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts in the Rajouri sector, said Indian Army Sources.

On multiple locations in the last few years, the Indian Army has carried out effective fire assaults against Pakistan Army positions which indulge in targeting civilian population on the Indian side of the Line of Control.

One Indian Army jawan lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan Army in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Army sources informed.

Pakistan on Wednesday initiated unprovoked ceasefire violations by firing with small and heavy weapons and shelling with mortars in Manjakote, Keri, Balakote and Karol Maitran sectors in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Poonch and Kathua districts.

The ceasefire violations by Pakistan took place between 10 and 11 pm on Wednesday night. (ANI)

