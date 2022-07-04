Indian Army cautions people about fake bank account to assist battle casualties

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Army cautioned the people against fake messages after a post related to a bank account was doing rounds on social media.

The fake messages were being circulated on social media about a bank account specially opened to extend assistance to battle casualties and their dependents.



"Beware of fake messages being circulated on social media about a bank account specially opened to extend assistance to battle casualties & their dependents, and same will also be used to buy weapons and equipment for the Indian Army," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI).

Clarifying the issue, the officials mentioned that there are two official accounts being operated for the welfare of Veer Naris, Battle Casualty and their families.

"Indian Army operates two accounts for the welfare of Veer Naris, Battle Casualty and their families and these accounts are used solely for the same. Donations/contributions to these are voluntary. For more details see https://indianarmy.nic.in/home," added ADGPI in another tweet. (ANI)

