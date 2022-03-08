Indian Army celebrates International Women's Day in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 8 (ANI): Indian Army celebrated International Women's Day on a high note. In an event organised at 166 Military Hospital in Jammu on Tuesday, numerous lectures, seminars, screening camps were conducted.

The event started with an introduction by Col Binay Mitra followed by an inauguration by Dr Keerti Segan, Vice-Chairperson FWO, Tiger Division and Poonam Singh.

A booklet on cancer prevention was released by Dr Segan and Poonam Singh in presence of hospital staff. Lectures on women's health were also organised which saw large attendance. The topics of the lecture included Gynae Cancer and prevention by Lt Col Aparna Sharma and cancer screening in females by Maj Yasmin Muhammad.

A Gynae and Oral Cancer screening camp was organised in the general outpatient department. The screening camp had a special demonstration of brushing techniques and oral hygiene.



Fruit and sweets were distributed to women in the family ward by Dr Segan and Poonam Singh. Dr Segan addressed the gathering and stated that she is really proud to be part of this special day and wants to strengthen the contribution of women in various fields. (ANI)