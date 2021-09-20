Indian Army celebrates 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' in Jaipur

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], September 20 (ANI): Indian Army on Sunday celebrated 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh' to mark the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan and liberation of Bangladesh in the 1971 war, here.

On September 21, the seminar will be conducted on the theme "Bangladesh and North East India: Into the Rising Sun" in Guwahati and will see participation from distinguished speakers from India and Bangladesh.

Wasbir Hussain, Editor-in-Chief, NE Live and Professor Nani Gopal Mahanta, Academic Advisor to the Assam's Education Department, will chair the sessions.

The one-day Seminar will be conducted under the aegis of the Indian Army's Eastern Command and will telecast live on YouTube. (ANI)