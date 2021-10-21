Visual of Retiring Officers Seminar (Photo/ADI-PI Indian Army/Twitter)
Indian Army chief Naravane bids adieu to retiring officers for their service to nation

ANI | Updated: Oct 20, 2021 23:40 IST


New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Chief of Indian Army Staff General MM Naravane on Wednesday commended the retiring officers for their selfless service to the nation and bid them adieu in the Retiring Officers Seminar.

"General MM Naravane #COAS commended the retiring officers for their selfless service to the Nation and bid them adieu," ADG PI-Indian Army said in a tweet.
"These officers will superannuate on October 31, 2021 and continue to play a stellar role in Nation building. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable," the tweet read further. (ANI)

