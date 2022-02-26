Indian Army chief reviews preparations of DefExpo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], February 26 (ANI): Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Friday reviewed the ongoing preparations for DefExpo2022 during his visit to Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

As per information received by the Indian army, Naravane also witnessed the technology adaptation of the Army's first 3D Printed Living Shelter as part of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat's endeavours.

"Indian Army chief Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane today reviewed the ongoing preparations for DefExpo2022 and witnessed the technology adaptation of Army's first 3D Printed Living Shelter as part of AatmaNirbhar Bharat endeavours during the visit to Gujarat's Gandhinagar," Indian Army said.



DefExpo-2022 is Asia's largest exhibition on land, naval, and homeland security systems which will showcase India's defence manufacturing capabilities and includes participation from the world's top defence manufacturing companies

This 12th edition is being held in the capital of Gujarat, Gandhinagar from March 10-14 this year and the Defence Ministry said that it is the "biggest ever so far."

DefExpo-2022 will be held in hybrid format, with stalls in both physical and virtual realms to ensure greater engagement as the exhibitors will be able to cater to both physical and virtual attendees.

The exhibition is being planned in a three-venue format - exhibition at the Helipad Exhibition Center (HEC); Events and Seminars at the Mahatma Mandir Convention and Exhibition Center (MMCEC) and live demonstration for the public at Sabarmati Riverfront. Safety protocols as instituted by Health Ministry will be ensured and followed. (ANI)

