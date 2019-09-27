Indian Army chopper crashes in Bhutan, both pilots killed

Updated: Sep 27, 2019 18:02 IST

Cong leader Harish Rawat sees 'vendetta' in ED notice to Sharad Pawar

New Delhi [India], Sept 27 (ANI): The ED notice to NCP chief Sharad Pawar in connection with Rs 5,000 crore Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB) scam proves that investigative agencies would be used against those who do not agree to the views of the government, said Congress leader Harish Rawat