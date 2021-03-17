Indian Army club, ONGC teach skills to boost employability of youth in J-K's Baramullah

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 16 (ANI): The Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club and the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) have taken initiatives to teach skills to youth that would help them find employment amid the COVID-19 crisis in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, CMD of ONGC, Shashi Shanker said, "Today, we visited the Indian Army's Chinar 9 Jawan Club. The ONGC is associated with it. It's a nice initiative. People are getting effective training in skills that boost their employability. People come here from remote areas to learn various skills. I along with my ONGC team saw retail, fashion designing, among other skills being imparted to the youth. This club helps in connecting with the common people. It is an appreciable effort. We, too, at ONGC are helping them work for the growth and betterment of society."



Shahid Nazir, a student at the centre told ANI: "I have been working here for 3 months. Once the training is completed, I will be placed in some organisation. The faculty here is good. I thank the faculty for guiding me on the right path. I am still pursuing my graduation. Along with this, I am enhancing my computer skills from here."



Mehar-Nissa, another student told ANI: "I am pursuing a 6-month course in fashion designing. One can learn and earn after acquiring these skills. I am happy to be here."

The Chinar 9 Jawan Club imparts skill training to youths of Baramulla in several fields including computer hardware, fashion designing and personality development to prepare them for jobs.

The India Army is taking many initiatives to help the Kashmiri students in their studies and skill development in the Kashmir valley. In this regard, Army had set-up a Chinar 9 Jawan Club in Baramulla District of North Kashmir where various skill development courses are conducted such as computer, fashion designing and personality development courses.

ONGC is providing support through its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programme to this Chinar 9 Jawan Club. This club gets a good response from students in the district as there is an appreciable quality of education being imparted at a low cost to students from all districts.

This Army's club also gives placements to students and many students get jobs in many top-notch companies across the country. Students learn their skills and get jobs in various companies. (ANI)

