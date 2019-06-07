Indian Army condoles death of Territorial Army jawan

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 07 (ANI): The Indian Army has expressed grief over the killing of Territorial Army jawan Manzoor Ahmad Beigh, and extended condolences to the bereaved family.

In a statement, the Army on Thursday said, "In this hour of grief, the Army stands in solidarity with the bereaved family and remains committed to their dignity and wellbeing. All ranks of Chinar Corps offer their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family."

Briefing about the incident, the Army said Beigh, who was serving with Territorial Army Unit, was shot at by terrorists on June 6 which left him grievously injured at his residence in Sadoora village of Anantnag.

He was immediately evacuated to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Beigh, who was unarmed during the attack, was on leaves for twelve days, from June 4, to celebrate Eid with his family. He is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter. (ANI)

