Indian Army condoles demise of CDS Gen Bipin Rawat

New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Indian army paid heartfelt condolences on the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat who died this morning after a military helicopter carrying him crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor.

Indian army, tweeted, "General MM Naravane COAS and All Ranks of IndianArmy pay heartfelt condolences on the untimely demise of General Bipin Rawat CDS, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other passengers on board, in an unfortunate air crash at Coonoor."



"The dynamic and inspiring leadership of General Bipin Rawat shall remain eternally etched in our memories. The IndianArmedForces will forever remain indebted to his invaluable contributions," added the Indian army.

A veteran of counterinsurgency warfare, CDS Rawat served in the most difficult terrains including northern and eastern commands.

CDS Rawat was commissioned into the Indian Army in December 1978. He previously served as Chief of the Army Staff from January 2017 to December 2019. (ANI)

