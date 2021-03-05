Indian Army conduct basketball, wushu competitions for youth in J-K's Budgam

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): Keeping in mind the importance of sports and physical activity, the Indian Army on Thursday conducted a four-day basketball and Wushu competition for the youth in Gogoland of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district.

The event started on March 1 and concluded on March 4. Basketball matches were conducted for the boys while the girls participated in Wushu, a form of martial arts.

During the presentation ceremony conducted at the Old Field Military Station, the players were given basketball and wushu kits.



This initiative by the Indian Army will allow the youth to participate in various sports competitions held at state, national as well as international levels.

"We aim to motivate youth from humble backgrounds. Many don't have access to facilities that are needed to hone their skills. We want to provide a platform to young children with aspirations and we have been knocking on doors of every house to find children who need this kind of support," said Tarun Narula, Commander Chinar AD Brigade.

He further said that the youth were also educated about the harmful effects of drugs and were encouraged to spend time in meaningful activities such as this.

Players expressed gratitude and appreciation to the Army for their initiative that will help improve the quality of sports and inculcate a team spirit among the youth.

"We had a lot of fun. More such programs should take place in the future. We got a lot of encouragement and support from the Army," said a player. (ANI)

