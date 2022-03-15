New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Airborne and Special Forces of the Indian Army conducted airborne exercises in Peninsular India on March 14 and 15, the Army informed on Tuesday.
The drill was performed to practise aerial insertion capability and rapid response anywhere on the mainland and in its island territories.
The exercise involved advanced aerial insertion techniques, including combat free fall and integrated battle drills. (ANI)
Indian Army conducts airborne exercise in Peninsular India
ANI | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 17:32 IST
