Indian Army conducts medical checkup at remote villages of J-K's Kupwara

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 20 (ANI): Indian Army carried out 'Khairiyat Patrol' and medical checkup of villagers in remote villages of Kamkari and Kaiyan in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.

Indian Army carried out these operations in extreme cold weather conditions to check about their well being as well as to provide basic healthcare and medical supplies at their doorstep in this remote location.



People of these villages have meagre medical facilities and the nearest healthcare centre is at Batpura and they have to travel for about five hours even for small medical assistance.

Indian Army medical officer and the medical team, who were part of the Khairiyat patrol provided basic medicines to the villagers. Both men and women, including children, as well as senior citizens, were attended to.

Residents of both the villages appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army and said many of them are unable to go to the nearest medical centre due to harsh weather conditions. (ANI)

