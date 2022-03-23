Indian Army constructs poly house in Poonch, trains villagers in farming

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 23 (ANI): The Indian Army of Poonch Brigade constructed a huge poly house in the district's Seklu village to boost all-weather vegetable cultivation and provided training and awareness to the villagers about the functioning and use of the poly house.

The farmers were provided seeds by the horticulture department. The chief of the department praised the project built by the Indian Army.

"It's a great project by the Indian Army, which will help numerous poor farmers in the region. The crops can't grow especially when the area is snow-covered, but the main advantage of this poly house is that the weather conditions do not have an effect on the crops inside. The locals can get yields and gain the maximum profits even between the months of January and March", said Satveer Singh, Chief Horticulture Officer of Poonch district.

The villagers also thanked the Indian army for the poly house project and said that the demonstrations will practically help them.

"The training and seminars helped us learn a lot of new things about agriculture. I have given my land to the Indian Army. It is a great project as the people in my area are really very poor and find it very difficult to earn a livelihood. Now, that we are trained well, we will yield better. I would like to thank the Indian Army for the project", Akaram, a local resident told ANI.

The poly house has been built under the Indian Army's 'Operation Sadbhawana'. (ANI)