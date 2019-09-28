Indian Army dedicates 2019 to martyr's next of kin

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Indian Army on Saturday decided to dedicate the year of 2019 to the Next of Kin, reaffirming its resolve to look after its martyr's next of kin including Veer Naris and widows.

The mega event was attended by a large gathering of Veer Naris and next of kin (NoK), who joined from all over the district of Jalandhar.

Zonal President of Army Wives' Welfare Association (AWWA) Simmi Dutta honoured Veer Naris and the NoK at the ceremony.

In his speech at the event, Lieutenant General Arvind Dutta re-emphasised the Indian Army would continue its efforts towards all possible assistance to the Veer Naris and the NoK.

A total of 200 Veer Naris and NoK attended the event, and all of them were provided with need-based domestic and medical aid. (ANI)

