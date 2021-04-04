Indian Army delegation in Bangladesh for multinational military exercise 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021'

New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): A Indian Army delegation has arrived in Dhaka to participate in a multinational military exercise named 'Shantir Ogroshena 2021' (Front Runner of the Peace).

The Multinational Military Exercise is being held from April 4-12 to mark the birth centenary of the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the liberation of Bangladesh.

The contingent comprising of 30 personnel of the Indian Army, including Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and jawans of a Battalion from the Dogra Regiment, was received and formally welcomed by the Bangladesh Army on its arrival in Dhaka on Saturday, the Indian Army official said.



The Indian Army personnel underwent a COVID-19 RT-PCR test thereafter, they added.

Apart from the Indian Army, contingents from Royal Bhutan Army, Sri Lankan Army and Bangladesh Army are also participating in the event. The theme of the exercise is Robust Peacekeeping Operations.

Military observers from the USA, UK, Turkey, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Singapore will also be in attendance throughout the exercise, said the press release issued by the Indian army. (ANI)

