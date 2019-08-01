Indian Army delegation takes part in BPM to celebrate PLA's 92nd foundation day

Sukna (West Bengal) [India], Aug 1 (ANI): An Indian Army delegation took part in special Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) held at Nathu La on Thursday to celebrate 92nd anniversary of the foundation of the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

"On invitation from the PLA, a delegation of Indian Army comprising of officers and soldiers took part in the celebration. The PLA troops interacted with the visiting Indian delegation and presented a cultural programme comprising several events to celebrate the occasion. As a gesture of goodwill, the Indian side also reciprocated with traditional cultural events to mark the occasion," an official statement said.

Delegations from both sides also met at Kongra La in North Sikkim.

The ceremonial meeting was headed by Brigadier ranking official from both sides.

"Celebrations took place in an atmosphere marked by warmth and cordiality and provided an opportunity to both sides to display their rich culture. Such interactions go a long way in ensuring better understanding between both armies and have contributed towards achieving common goals of peace and tranquillity along the borders," the statement read.

On May 21, a BPM was held between the two armies at DBO-TWT meeting point opposite Eastern Ladakh.

BPM is a mechanism where both the armies meet to iron out their differences by resolving disputes. These disputes generally arise out of misunderstandings of each other's position along the LAC. (ANI)