Indian Army deployed in flood-hit areas of Virdarbha

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI): The Maharashtra government on Wednesday deployed the Indian Army in the flood-hit areas of Virdarbha region to support the evacuation and rescue of the villagers.

The army team from Guards Regimental Center (GRC) Kamptee under command of Major Bhuvan Shah with necessary equipment reached the affected area on the night of July 19, 2022, at 10:30 pm.

According to reports, the army rescue operation started at the village Mangaon, District Chanderpur, during the wee hours of 20 July 2022. The village is completely cut off due to flood. The Army rescue team is continuously operating in conjunction with the civil authorities and disaster management teams.



"113 villagers were rescued to the safer areas on July 20. One team is kept at standby at Kamptee Cantonment to respond in case of any further requirements depending on flood situation, stated."

Brigadier Deepak Sharma, Commandant, GRC visited the sites to oversee the operations carried out by Army.

Incessant and heavy rainfall in Vidarbha region since last few days and release of water from irrigation projects has resulted in flood-like situation in Chandrapur district of Nagpur Sub Division. Teams of NDRF and SDRF were operating in the region. (ANI)

